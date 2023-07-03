Inflation Continues To Impact Independence Day Food Prices

By: News On 6, CBS News

Inflation is pushing up prices at the grocery store again, but some staples are cheaper this year.

WHERE COSTS MORE, AND WHERE ARE THE DEALS?

While many July 4th favorites are pricier this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, some can be scooped up at lower prices. Here's what consumers can expect this weekend at the grocery store:

RISING PRICES - 2023 vs 2022:

1 package of hamburger buns, $2.26 (+17%)

2 ½ pounds of homemade potato salad, $3.44 (+5%)

2 pounds of ground beef, $11.54 (+4%)

2 pints of strawberries, $4.56 (+3%)

FALLING PRICES 2023 vs 2022:

2 ½ quarts of lemonade, $3.73 (-16%)

2 pounds of chicken breasts, $8.14 (-9%)

3 pounds of pork chops, $14.37 (-6%)

16-ounce bag of potato chips, $4.53 (-4%)

32 ounces of pork and beans, $2.44 (-3%)

Cracking open a cold one will also cost more. A report earlier this month from the Bureau of Labor Statistics says beer, malt beverages like hard seltzer and ale is up about 6% from last year. And screaming for ice cream is 9% more, according to a report from Wells Fargo.

HOW TO 'SHOP SMART'

Retail experts say there are ways to save on your grocery store list, if you shop smart.

"Look for ads. People are going to try to get you into that store with different bargains. And while you're there, make sure that you don't fill up your cart with what's not on sale," says Michael Swanson, Chieft Agricultural Economist at Wells Fargo. "Maybe visit a couple of supermarkets to really take advantage of that competition that is coming back into the market."

GROCERY STORES ARE READY

Supermarkets are prepared for the holiday rush. Handy Market in Burbank, California, has stocked the shelves and is ready for those Independence Day shoppers.

"The best of the meats, everyone's barbecuing, fresh produce, peaches, nectarines, cherries. People love all these new beer items, all the new micro beers and we have quite the selection," says owner Alan Arzoian.