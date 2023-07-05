'Leadership Muskogee 2.0' Classes Look To Reacquaint Business Owners With Muskogee

-

The Muskogee Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to start its Leadership Muskogee 2.0 classes in August as a way to help local businesses understand what's available to them. There have been 29 of the classes in Muskogee over the last 30 years, but Leadership Muskogee 2.0 is focusing on those businesses or individuals representing their businesses that attended one of those first classes.

Angela Wilson, president and CEO of the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce said that a lot has changed in Muskogee in the last 30 years. The Leadership Muskogee 2.0 class will people an opportunity to get re-engaged with the Muskogee community.

It's a four-session course, with one course a month running from August through November. The courses will focus on a few major areas.

"The sessions are going to focus on, one would be communications and networking. Some of them don’t know how to network. They’ve been in their careers for a while, and they’re still not comfortable with it so we'll have a lot of networking and how to communicate," Wilson said.

Other areas will include discussing what community resources are available in the Muskogee area, health and wellness, and an economic outlook on Muskogee. These areas will allow these Muskogee businesses that participate to better help out their employees and the Muskogee residents that support them.

"They will know who to call for a resource, where to go if they need assistance with something, or one of their customers or one of their employees might need assistance or help with something," Wilson said.

The deadline to apply to join in on these sessions is July 20. Leadership Muskogee 2.0 is open to those who participated in one of the Leadership Muskogee courses in the first 25 years it has been offered. You can sign up online at muskogeechamber.org and find out more information about Leadership Muskogee 2.0.