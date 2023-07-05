Independence Day Celebrations Carry On Despite Challenges Of Inclement Weather


Wednesday, July 5th 2023, 1:19 pm

By: News On 6, CBS News


Millions of people across the United States executed their Independence Day celebrations in the face of severe weather, which is expected to continue throughout the majority of the country for the rest of this week.

This most recent surge of storms and severe weather will likely hamper many Americans' plans to travel home following the holiday weekend.

Jarred Hill has more on how to make your travels go as smoothly as possible.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 5th, 2023

July 5th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 27th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 6th, 2023

July 6th, 2023

July 6th, 2023

July 6th, 2023