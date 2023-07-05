Independence Day Celebrations Carry On Despite Challenges Of Inclement Weather

Wednesday, July 5th 2023, 1:19 pm
Millions of people across the United States executed their Independence Day celebrations in the face of severe weather, which is expected to continue throughout the majority of the country for the rest of this week.
This most recent surge of storms and severe weather will likely hamper many Americans' plans to travel home following the holiday weekend.
Jarred Hill has more on how to make your travels go as smoothly as possible.
July 5th, 2023
June 30th, 2023
July 6th, 2023
July 6th, 2023