Bixby Bride-To-Be Sings On Stage With Carrie Underwood At Las Vegas Concert

By: News On 6

-

A bride-to-be had the opportunity of a lifetime when Carrie Underwood asked her to join her on stage in Las Vegas.

The woman from Bixby is getting married in a couple of months and got to celebrate by singing with the star from Checotah.

It's a moment Jacey Vratil and her family couldn't have planned during their trip to Vegas. They had tickets to go see Adele on Saturday, then they learned Carrie Underwood was in town and went to see her too.

"Us being Tulsa natives, we were like, 'we gotta go see Carrie Underwood,'" said Vratil.

Vratil grew up as a Carrie Underwood fan, but little did she know this would turn into a night she wouldn't forget when concert staff noticed she was a future bride.

"They asked if I want to and I was like, 'absolutely, 100 percent yes,'" she said.

In past tours, Underwood has brought a young girl up on stage during the song 'All American Girl,' but this time, she opted for a bride-to-be.

"Without even thinking I was like, 'yes, absolutely,' cause I love singing, I always have ever since I was a little girl," she said.

Vratil grew up singing in church and school and this is the moment that really brought it full circle.

"Whenever she asked me when I went up on the stage like, 'do you know the words to this song,' I'm like, 'oh my gosh, yes I do.' It seemed like I had been trained for this, but not really," Vratil said.

Vratil sang this exact song for her third grade talent show. It was a memory she got to re-live, but this time, sharing the stage with Underwood herself.

"It was...it was just so surreal. I still couldn't believe it. It was just one of those once in a lifetime opportunities," said Vratil.

Vratil said it wasn't singing on stage at the Resort World Las Vegas that made her nervous.

"I texted my mom right before and I was like, 'you know I'm really not nervous to sing cause I love singing. I've done it so long. I think I'm more nervous to you know, meet Carrie.'"

After the performance, Underwood wished Vratil the best with her marriage, and even complimented her performance.

"She said to me, 'you have an amazing voice,' and that's when I was like, 'oh my gosh, I just got complimented by Carrie Underwood.'"

Now she's ready to get carried away with the rest of her wedding planning.