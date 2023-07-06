Tulsa Non-Profit Wants To Help Tulsa Students Graduate With Mentor Program

By: News On 6

Oklahoma non-profit City Year Tulsa wants to help Tulsa kids graduate and is looking for people who want to help mentor students.

The 11-month program helps students navigate the school year. Mentors must be 18 to 25 years old and will help with math and literacy skills. Former mentor and Current Community Partnership Manager Tatiana Sanchez says this is the first year more than half of its mentors will be recent high school graduates.

Through the program, Sanchez says students are given the chance to find what they enjoy doing and develop skillsets that can help them succeed long-term.

"I think, they want to come to school and have a reason, and a person, to look forward to seeing every day. And also, like, being able to our core members do a great job of teaching social skills or just also just skills in general for them to be able to, like, continue their work by themselves or feel confident in themselves," said Sanchez

Program mentors are working in eight schools in the Tulsa Public School District, but there are plans to expand. Volunteers will be paid, receive benefits, and can earn full scholarships and grants to area schools like TCC and OSU. July 17th is the deadline to apply.