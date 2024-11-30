Oklahoma-Tied Christmas Movie Offers Unique Take On Ebenezer Scrooge's Story

A new holiday movie with deep Oklahoma ties, Ebenezer the Traveler, offers a unique sequel to A Christmas Carol by exploring what happens to Ebenezer Scrooge after his fateful Christmas Eve transformation.

Written and performed by Leland Prater, the film imagines Scrooge's journey into the 21st century, blending heartfelt messages of hope and faith with Oklahoma culture.

A homegrown production

The film highlights Oklahoma's charm, featuring locations such as Hominy, Pawhuska, and Tulsa's Circle Cinema.

Leland, a native of Hominy, emphasized the use of local actors and sets, including those originally built for Killers of the Flower Moon.

“We got to expose the cast and crew to Okie culture,” Leland shared, noting the warm and welcoming nature of Oklahomans.

A movie to lift your spirits

Described as a feel-good film, Ebenezer the Traveler combines laughter and emotional depth with an ear-catching original song by director Joe Valenti.

"It's not just another retelling," Leland said. "We take the story beyond Christmas Day with a twist."

Streaming soon

The film debuts Friday, December 6, and will be available on platforms like Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Comcast, AT&T, and more.

Fans can also enjoy the soundtrack, already streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.