Former Stilwell Teacher Arrested By FBI, Accused Of Sexually Abusing Multiple Students

By: News On 6

The FBI has arrested a former Stilwell teacher accused of sexually abusing multiple students including at least one under the age of 12.

Lawrence Fourkiller, 47, was arrested at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last week. According to a report from the FBI, Fourkiller could face up to life in prison for the alleged sexual abuse and sexual contact with students.

The FBI said it believes there could be more victims and anyone with information should contact them at (405) 290-7770 or LFVictims@fbi.gov

