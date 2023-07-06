Incarcerated Women Tour ‘On The Inside’ Exhibit Full Of Art And Poetry

-

Women from Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center got to tour an exhibit at the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities full of art and poetry created by other incarcerated women.

The exhibit is through a group called Poetic Justice, which goes into prisons to offer creative writing and art programs.

Raven Dennis saw the exhibit and says it was an amazing experience.

"It shows who God created them to be, the artistic, creative side, the true them, it shows bravery, and courage to put themselves out there in a way that they maybe didn't believe they could do," she said.

Thirteen women from the Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center got to look at the artwork and read the poetry.

Ellen Stackable started Poetic Justice in 2014, which focuses on therapeutic creative writing and art.

"One of my dreams has always been that women on the inside could see some of their work and hear some of their words on the outside," she said.

She says it's her goal to ensure incarcerated women know they have a voice, and she was proud to show these women what's possible.

"Seeing their sisters, seeing their friends, they will know a lot of the people whose artwork this is, and it says to them, they are not forgotten," she said.

Raven says this exhibit gives her hope.

She gets released next Friday and has her eyes on the future.

"We're not what's on paper, and we're not what we are charged for, sometimes situations lead to a situation that never meant to go that far, or sometimes that's all they knew, but we're not just inmates," she said.

