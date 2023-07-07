State Superintendent Faces Backlash For Comments On Tulsa Race Massacre In Education

By: News On 6

State superintendent Ryan Walters had some heated exchanges with protestors during a Republican event in Norman Thursday night.

One of the more controversial moments came when Walters discussed how schools can teach about the Tulsa Race Massacre while avoiding conflicts with a state law that bans the teaching of critical race theory in the state.

"But to say that it was inherent because of their skin is where I say that is critical race theory," said Walters. You're saying that a race defines a person and I reject that. So I would say you be judgemental of the issue, of the action, of the content, of the character of the individual absolutely. But let's not tie it to the skin color of the individual and say skin color determined it."

Walters ended the meeting by saying he looks forward to continuing to improve education and welcomes any opinions.

