Skiatook Teenager Returns Home After Spending Over A Year In The Hospital

By: News On 6

-

A Skiatook teenager is home after more than a year in the hospital and rehab center after suffering a AVM rupture in his brain.

Last summer Mason Teague was working out at Eastside Fitness Center in Skiatook when he called 911, afraid he was dying.

Friends, family and first responders welcomed him home, including the ones that saved his life. "It means the world to us to be honest because we didn't think this day would come," said his dad, Justin Teague.

"380 days ago, we were told to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. So, you know, we're here we're somewhere where we didn't think we'd get and it means everything to have Mason home, said Justin.

Since that day, Mason has been fighting for his life. He has had to relearn many basic skills like walking, eating and talking. Mason was unconscious for more than five months, and when he woke up, he and his family made the heartbreaking discovery that he lost his hearing. "We know that this is a marathon, and it's a yearslong marathon for him. really, like I said, a lifelong journey,' said his dad

Mike Thoendel was one of the first responders at the gym that day. He says Mason has made more progress than he thought possible. "Never really thought he would make it out of the hospital, so this is great. It was good to see him," he said.

As the Teague's left the Bethany Rehab Center, Mason's doctors, nurses and other families cheered him on. His family knew his homecoming in Skiatook had to be at the gym.

"The last place he left from here, he called 911, he's not going home from the hospital, he's going home from the gym, and that's significant to me, said his mom, Amanda Teague.

The Teague's have spent more time in the Bethany Rehab Center than they have in their new home in Skiatook and are glad to finally be home.