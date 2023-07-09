Get Ready for Amazon Prime Day Discounts


Sunday, July 9th 2023, 8:42 am

Amazon Prime is celebrating its birthday by providing major deals to prime members this week.

Prime members can get some exclusive deals this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Amazon said along with the deals, members have access to several benefits like two day shipping.

Other retailers are also piggybacking with their own summer sales.

Target is holding deal days and Best Buy is hosting Black Friday this week as well.

