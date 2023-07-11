Tulsa Coffee Shop Moving To New Location In The Historic Greenwood District

By: News On 6

A Tulsa coffee shop is moving into the 21 N Greenwood building on Black Wall Street.

Fulton Street Coffee & Books will be moving into the ground level of the building near Greenwood and Archer in Downtown Tulsa. 21 N Greenwood is next to the Greenwood Rising Museum and features a law firm, medical offices and other businesses.

Developer Kajeer Yar says the building is thriving and he chose Black Wall Street to help revitalize the Greenwood neighborhood.

“The goal was to really see this area return to the vibrance for which it was known, both before and after the Tulsa Race Massacre,” said Yar. “We wanted to bring the lawyers, the doctors, and entrepreneurs back to the area and do it in a way that really respects the past.”

21 N Greenwood also has an event space on the roof called The Vista at 21, which features 5,000 square feet of interior space and 12,500 square feet of exterior space for events, weddings, or meetings.

“The Vista at 21 really allows people to have and indoor and outdoor event experience,” said Yar. “The view from the rooftop really gives a perspective of this neighborhood from five stories up.”

21 N Greenwood has some office space remaining for potential tenants, and developers hope to continue bringing in businesses that will help shape the neighborhood.

“We hope businesses come here that want to be on Greenwood and understand both the importance of this area and the role that they will play in the future of the Greenwood District,” said Yar.