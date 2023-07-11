Missing Person: EMA Activated For Pittsburg County Woman Last Seen In April

By: News On 6

-

Authorities activated an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 49-year-old woman they say was last seen in Pittsburg County in April.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Darci Sanchez was last seen in Haileyville, Oklahoma, at 10 a.m. on April 25, 2023.

OHP says Sanchez was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans. She is diagnosed with epilepsy and does not have her medication, authorities say.

Authorities say she is missing and at-risk.

Sanchez is 5-foot-7, 155 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

OHP activated the EMA on behalf of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.

If you see Sanchez, call 911.