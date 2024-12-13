Gathering Place Celebrates The Holiday Season With Festive Activities

Gathering Place is hosting festive holiday activities, including photos with Santa, live music, crafts, and a nature-inspired scavenger hunt, offering something for all ages.

With just 12 days until Christmas, there are a lot of options for families to get out and enjoy all the festivities.

Christmas is on full display at Gathering Place, with countless free activities and events for families.

Inside the Williams Lodge, a Christmas tree catered to Oklahomans stands nearly 20 feet tall.

The tree was designed by Wisconsin artist Ann Schneider.

"She has pieces in there that she painted herself that are truly one-of-a-kind ornaments that you would only be able to see here,” Gathering Place Senior VP Cheryl Christensen said.

Visitors will notice a connection to the outdoors.

"She designed this very specifically to reflect all of the nature and wildlife here not only in the Gathering Place, directly, but also in the state of Oklahoma,” Christensen said.

One activity at the lodge is a scavenger hunt involving the tree, with clues like, 'This giant makes his home in the prairies.'"

"It's just a fun scavenger hunt you can do and find all the various little wildlife or flora, fauna, that we have available here,” Christensen said.

When visitors aren't busy following clues, they can get a free picture with Santa. Just keep his schedule in mind; he can't spend all his time at Gathering Place.

"He'll be here from 1:00-6:00 each Saturday and Sunday and then the Monday and Tuesday leading up to Christmas before he has to run off,” Christensen said. “He's a busy guy."

There are also winter-themed crafts, live music, and other events, like a Kasey Musgraves listening party, featuring her holiday albums.

"Come and be cozy. Meet with old friends, bring your family, and just relax in Tulsa's living room,” Christensen said.

For more details, visit GatheringPlace.org.