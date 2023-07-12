3 Arrested, 3 Guns Recovered After Teen Girl Shot And Injured At Tulsa Apartment Complex

By: News On 6

3 Arrested After Teen Girl Shot And Injured At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police have identified the people arrested and accused of being connected to an overnight shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Police Department said Kenneth McVay and Demauriyeon Henderson are in custody after an overnight search and investigation including the police helicopter and K9 Units.

Another unnamed 17-year-old man is also in custody.

TPD said the victim is in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

A teen girl is injured after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex in Tulsa, according to police.

Police say officers responded to shots fired call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday at the Seminole Hills Apartments near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her leg. Upon further investigation, police say they also found two shell casings.

Officers then called in the help of the TPD helicopter, which spotted two people running away from the scene.

Thanks to a K9 unit, officers were able to track down and arrest the two individuals, but say they are still searching for the weapon that was used.

According to police, officers arrested one adult and one juvenile in connection to the shooting.

Police have not yet identified anyone involved and say an investigation is ongoing.





