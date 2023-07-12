Rodgers And Hammerstein Musical 'Oklahoma!' Celebrates 80th Anniversary

By: News On 6

For two days only, audiences around the world can catch Hugh Jackman as "Curly" in the 1998 award-winning production of 'Oklahoma!'.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is celebrating its 80th anniversary, and this filmed performance will be shown in more than eight-hundred movie theaters, on both this Sunday as well as next Wednesday.

If you are in the Tulsa area, you can watch it at Cinemark 17, Cinemark Broken Arrow, B&B Theaters Tulsa, and Circle Cinema.

You can find tickets here.