By: News On 6

Man Accused Of Firing Shots At Tulsa Apartment Complex Identified By Authorities

Tulsa Police said a man that opened fire at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon near S Maybelle Ave. is in custody.

Authorities identified the suspect as Rolland James Miles, a tribal citizen.

TPD responded to reports of shots fired at the Western Pine Apartments just before noon.

At the scene, Tulsa Police told News On 6 that a man was driving on the grass in the apartment when a manager told him to stop.

Police said Rolland got upset and started firing with a pistol. Police say some bullets hit the apartment and a dog was hurt, but no other injuries have been reported.

A resident at the apartment was able to restrain the suspect until police were on scene, according to TPD.

The suspect is in custody, police confirmed, and said he was not cooperating with authorities.

