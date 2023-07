By: News On 6

19 People To Become American Citizens During Naturalization Ceremony At Tulsa City Hall

The City of Tulsa will welcome 19 new citizens during a naturalization ceremony on Thursday.

People from seven countries, including Burma, Shina, El Salvador, Kenya and Mexico will take part in the city's 30th naturalization ceremony.

In total, more than 1,100 Tulsans have become citizens over the past several years.

Thursday's ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. at City Hall in Downtown Tulsa.