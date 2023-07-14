Couple Accused Of Child Abuse After Toddler Dies In Hotel, Tulsa Police Say

-

Tulsa Police said two people entrusted to take care of a relative’s two little girls are now in custody, after one of the girls died.

The couple said they were caring for the sisters for the past three weeks, because the children’s mother recently had a baby.

Police have not said how the little girl died, but they said her body showed signs of abuse, and the girl’s sister told police she saw that abuse.

Police said Torrez Smith and Rachael Alexander drove to Tulsa from Arkansas with the two girls, two nights ago to visit friends.

Investigators said Thursday night around 8:30, surveillance video shows the couple pulling into the parking lot of the hotel and Smith was holding the baby, who looked limp and unconscious.

Police said the couple called 911 and about 30 minutes later, firefighters and EMSA tried to save the child, but it was too late.

Officers said the girl’s sister told them Alexander beat the toddler because she “said a cuss word.”

Christine Marsh with Family and Children's Services said instances like this are avoidable and wants parents to know effective and safe strategies for child care.

“When you're looking at private, kind of your own personal kind of child care arrangements, you want to look for people who have a safe environment,” Marsh said.

Marsh recommends parents to sit in and observe caretakers or daycares when possible -- and ensure their children are treated appropriately, given food, and have a place to sleep.

She said when it comes to family members or a neighbor watching your kids, getting a background check can be difficult.

“There really isn’t a good way for that. You can ask if they have any kind of traffic offenses or those kinds of things, but other than that you're really again looking for and wanting to interview them with 'what do you do with kids,’” Marsh said.

Marsh said parents can request resources for locating child care or report abuse by contacting DHS or by calling 2-1-1.

Family and Children's Services said if you ever witness or suspect child abuse, not only should you report it, you are required to by law.