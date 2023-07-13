Tulsa County Dispatchers Now Able To See Live Scenes During 911 Calls

-

Dispatchers with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are now able to text with callers and see live video of scenes when someone calls for help. Similar to a FaceTime call, dispatchers can now see exactly what is happening as long as the user gives permission.

Sheriff Vic Regalado said the office has been using the technology for the last year. He said his agency was the first in Oklahoma to partner with “Prepared,” the company behind the software.

“We’ve had large scale fights that have been recorded, we’ve had domestics,” he said.

When someone calls for help, dispatchers can send a link directly to the caller’s phone. The user has to click on the link and give permission for the phone’s camera to be accessed and start recording.

“They get a text, they have to click on that link, they have a big button that says 'Press Here, and record,'” said Michael Chime, co-founder of Prepared. “At any one of those points they can drop off and not share that information.”

Regalado said the software also helps combat accidental 911 calls, which he said are increasing.

Dispatchers can now text callers, and will often do so in scenarios when a call comes in but is quickly disconnected before a conversation can start.

The sheriff’s office wants people to know it is them sending the text letting them know deputies are on the way.

“Even if people do try to duplicate it in an attempt to scam you, you still get to verify it through calling our numbers,” said Regalado.

Both Regalado and Chime agree this software will help dispatchers, a field that is struggling with staffing issues across the nation.

The sheriff’s office is hopeful the program can be used in just about every situation, from active shooter scenarios to people who are lost.

Regalado said the software comes at no cost.