Oklahomans Try Staying Safe Working Outside As Temperatures Climb

The triple digit heat and high humidity prompted some outside workers to stop work midday, but plenty of people were out, bearing the heat as best they could.

Suzy Witt was waiting on a bus, at a stop with no shade.

“Yep, another scorcher, I heard we're going to have hot weather another seven days,” she said.

Andy Shakey and his father were at work with their lawn care business, but taking frequent breaks.

“I bring plenty of beverages, drink a water every half hour, take a break in the car, and I wear a towel on my head to block out the sun,” he said.

His father wears long pants and sleeves, which he said helps him stay cool.

There was also no relief outside for Charles Jackson, who decided to walk a while after riding his bike this morning.

He had this advice: “Drink water, stay in the shade, and if you don't need to be out here, stay inside.”