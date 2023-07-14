By: News On 6

Center For Individuals With Physical Challenges Hosts Ribbon Cutting For New Adaptive Playground

The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges is hosting a grand opening for its new adaptive playground on Friday.

The Center says the new playground is accessible for children with physical challenges and is already being used at its summer camp.

Friday's ribbon cutting is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. at its campus located at East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue.