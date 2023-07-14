EMSA Issues 2nd Medical Heat Alert Of The Year

By: News On 6

EMSA has issued its second Medical Heat Alert of 2023 this past week.

This comes after paramedics attended to nine heat-related calls on Thursday.

EMSA reminds everyone to properly hydrate before engaging in outdoor activities when there are hot and humid weather conditions.

They also suggest taking frequent breaks in the shade or in an air conditioned building.

EMSA says that the Medical Heat Alert will be in effect until at least Sunday, as daily high temperatures and heat indexes continue to rise.