CW Network, ACC Agree To Multi-Year Broadcasting Deal


Friday, July 14th 2023, 12:33 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Atlantic Coast Conference has put pen to paper on a multi-year deal with The CW Network, acquiring the rights to broadcast 50 football and basketball games each season.

You will be able to view games involving teams such as Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Miami, and the rest of the ACC on the Tulsa CW starting this fall.

The first live ACC broadcast that is scheduled to be shown on the Tulsa CW will be on September 9th, when the Pittsburgh Panthers match up against the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
