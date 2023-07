By: News On 6

FC Tulsa put on its first-ever hot dog eating contest at ONEOK Field on Saturday.

During halftime of the match against Hartford Athletic, ten fans tried to chow down the most hot dogs in five minutes.

The winner, Shane, was crowned Top Dog and got to take home $200.

To celebrate the occasion, the first 2,000 fans through the gate at the game received a free hot dog t-shirt.