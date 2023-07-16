Tulsa Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Downtown Location

Sunday, July 16th 2023, 10:48 am
A local brewery is celebrating the grand opening of their downtown Tulsa location.
Cabin Boys Brewery opened a new pub in downtown Tulsa on Saturday.
It’s located at Main and Cameron, where Prairie Brewpub used to be.
“It’s just becoming such a flourishing bustle of excitement” said Austin McIlroy, a master brewer.
The brewpub has several craft beers and cocktails on draft and is excited to see their customers join them.
