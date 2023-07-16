Tulsa Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Downtown Location


Sunday, July 16th 2023, 10:48 am

By: News On 6


A local brewery is celebrating the grand opening of their downtown Tulsa location.

Cabin Boys Brewery opened a new pub in downtown Tulsa on Saturday.

It’s located at Main and Cameron, where Prairie Brewpub used to be.

“It’s just becoming such a flourishing bustle of excitement” said Austin McIlroy, a master brewer.

The brewpub has several craft beers and cocktails on draft and is excited to see their customers join them.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 16th, 2023

July 16th, 2023

July 16th, 2023

July 16th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 16th, 2023

July 16th, 2023

July 16th, 2023

July 16th, 2023