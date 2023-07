By: News On 6

Asian Elephant At The Tulsa Zoo Cools Off Amid Summer Heat

-

The intense summer heat has animals at the Tulsa Zoo looking to find ways to cool off.

This is Betty Boop, also known as Booper, is one of the zoo's 50 year-old Asian elephants.

Booper was spotted giving herself a cooling shower.

According to the Smithsonian's National Zoo, elephants can drink about 50 gallons of water a day.