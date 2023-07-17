Tulsa Golf Course Hosts Fundraiser Tournament With Wayman Tisdale Foundation; NBA, NFL Players Featured

-

The Wayman Tisdale Foundation is raising money to provide cutting-edge prosthetic care for Oklahomans. The organization hosted the Jazzy Strokes fundraising golf tournament Monday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Tulsa.

Former NBA and NFL players hit the links, including Paul Pressy, John Starks, and Joe Washington. Wayman Tisdale was a friend to them all, meeting some during his college days at The University of Oklahoma, others during his professional career in the NBA, and in his hometown of Tulsa.

"Our relationship goes way back, and we competed against each other in the NBA, so those years were just golden years for me," said Pressy.

"Wayman was just the most generous individual that you could ever meet," said Starks. "Always had a big smile and would light up a room."

Tisdale battled cancer for two years before his death. His widow Regina Tisdale said, "During our cancer battle, Wayman became an amputee and that is when we realized how costly it was, so that is why we do what we do."

The Wayman Tisdale Foundation helps individuals with prosthetic needs get cutting-edge care.

"I have had individuals tell me they have gone back to school, and I have had people tell me they get to walk their daughters down the aisle," said Regina.

She adds that fundraisers like the Jazzy Strokes golf tournament make it all possible, but the support from the sports community is what is the most touching.

"I really feel like sometimes I feel his presence and he is smiling, and he is saying great, this is good, my legacy continues," said Regina.

Starks added, "We just continue to support him and the mission that he put forth before he left this world."

"His legacy still lives, and this is what the whole game of life is all about, is what you are going to leave for the next generation," Pressy said.