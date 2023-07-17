Meet The News On 6 Weather Team!


Monday, July 17th 2023, 11:28 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Come meet the largest weather team in the state!

Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer and the Oklahoma Weather Experts will be at Bob Mills Furniture on Saturday, July 29th from 10 a.m. to noon for a meet & greet.

Come say hi to the News On 6 weather team and check out our storm tracking trucks.

It all takes place at Bob Mills Furniture located at 71st & Garnett in Tulsa.

Hope to see you there!
