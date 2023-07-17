By: News On 6

FC Tulsa To Host Regular Season Match At University Of Tulsa For First Time In September

FC Tulsa will be taking a field trip to the University of Tulsa in September for a home match against San Antonio FC, the club announced Monday.

On Sunday, September 3, the University of Tulsa's Hurricane Soccer Stadium will host a USL Championship regular season game for the first time.

The match is set to begin at 8 p.m., but the festivities start at 6:15 when local music act King Cabbage Brass Band performs an hour-long set before kickoff.

“We are extremely thrilled to host a league match at the University of Tulsa and are thankful for the relationships we have been able to build with the University administration, head coach Tom McIntosh, and everyone associated with the soccer program over the past 12 months,” said FC Tulsa president Sam Doerr. “This is an unbelievable opportunity to showcase the quality of our league in a soccer-specific venue, and we look forward to a sold-out crowd and a unique, intimate environment that is sure to further our connection with the Tulsa soccer community.”

FC Tulsa and Hurricane Soccer Stadium have linked up before, but that was for preseason games.

FC Tulsa said tickets to the public will go on sale in the coming weeks and fans can use an early registration link HERE to request tickets before they go on sale.

