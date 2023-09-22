FC Tulsa is partnering with QuikTrip and the Common Good Tulsa to host a free soccer camp for kids in October. The camp is for kids in second through sixth grades who live in the 74127 ZIP code.

FC Tulsa To Host Youth Soccer Camp For 2nd Through 6th Graders

FC Tulsa is partnering with QuikTrip and the Common Good Tulsa to host a free soccer camp for kids in October.

The camp is for boys and girls in second through sixth grades who live in the 74127 ZIP code.

Kids will learn from FC Tulsa players, get a ticket to an upcoming match, a t-shirt, and more.

The camp is October 2nd through the 4th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be held at The HUB / 19 S. 49th West Ave.

You can register on the Common Good's website. CLICK HERE for more information or to register.