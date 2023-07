By: News On 6

FC Tulsa Looks To Keep Winning Streak Alive As The Team Faces Rio Grande Valley FC

-

FC Tulsa is hosting Rio Grande Valley FC on the pitch Friday night, wrapping up the team's three-match homestand.

During their impressive four-win streak, Tulsa's offense has been clicking, netting a total of eight goals along the way.

Tulsa is looking to tie a franchise best five match win streak with a victory on the pitch.

Dan Hawk was over at ONEOK Field and had much more on Friday night's showdown.