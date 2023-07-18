Local Nonprofit And Movie Theater Team Up To Show 'Sound Of Freedom' For Free

A Tulsa-based nonprofit and a Broken Arrow movie theater are teaming up to show the film "Sound of Freedom" for free to educate others about human trafficking.

The movie about a former government agent’s pursuit to rescue child sex trafficking victims has become a big hit nationwide, earning $85 million since it opened in theaters July 4.

Jamie Miller, donor development and funding coordinator with the Demand Project, said the nonprofit is grateful for the box office hit.

“It’s raising awareness for the realities of child sex trafficking and because we are all about education and prevention, as well as recovery and restoration of children who have survived this crime,” said Miller.

The nonprofit teamed up with Geaux Shows, a movie theater in Broken Arrow, to show the film for free on July 17.

There was so much interest that organizers ended up opening a second theater.

Those working to fight against human trafficking hope everyone who sees this will join them in their mission.

“Community is our biggest thing, and this movie obviously touches our heart,” said Geaux Shows manager, Alana Hill. “We both have kids. Gene Barber’s the owner, and he has kids, and I have daughters.”

More than 150 people of all ages, like Jeff Falgien from Coweta, came to watch.

“I’m hopeful that I’ll be able to absorb it and get a better understanding, hopefully some avenues to travel as to be effective in the help in this fight,” said Falgien.

The Demand Project said just as the movie has had a grassroots effort to get more eyes on it, the nonprofit hopes to also rally more support.

For more information on The Demand Project or its upcoming fundraiser on July 30, go to TheDemandProject.org.