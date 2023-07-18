Blitz Academy F.C. Hosts Soccer Camp For Kids In Need

By: News On 6

-

An area soccer club is reaching new kids with the sport by bringing the beautiful game to an underserved community.

Blitz Academy FC teamed up with the Tulsa Dream Center to hold a free two-day soccer camp. The club's coaches volunteered their time to teach the kids the basics of soccer.

"We just decided to come out here, give back to the community, and just help these kids with fundamentals of the game," said Blitz coach Jorge Sanchez.

The Tulsa Dream Center provides opportunities to an underserved community, but only recently did that include soccer. In 2021, they launched the Tulsa Dream League in partnership with FC Tulsa. Athletic Director Larry Harris said each year since it has grown and this season, they were able to form 36 teams.

He said with help from Blitz, it will make not only their players better, but the coaches too. "I watched yesterday, these guys are good, and they have got all our kids so enthused and so excited that I am just glad that Blitz chose us to team up with," Harris added.

For most of the kids participating in camp, it is their first introduction to the beautiful game. Sanchez said they are teaching them how to properly touch the ball, shoot the ball, and keep control.

Blitz even enlisted help from some of its youngest players, 8-year-old Woojoo and 7-year-old Carter. "I started soccer when I was like 3 or 4 years old, and I think I started soccer maybe the same age as him," they said.

Sanchez said the club's goal is to teach its players the importance of community involvement. However, it is not about what the kids learn on the pitch but rather what they take away from it.

"Sports is more than just something to pass the time with, but ultimately you can learn a lot of life lessons," Sanchez said.

Harris agreed saying, "If we keep these kids busy and get them out of the house, they get to work out more, they get better social skills, they learn how to hang out together and enjoy each other. There is just so much good to it. Sports is a way to enhance your self-esteem and it has been proven."

Each kid also leaves the camp with a brand-new soccer ball.