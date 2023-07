By: News On 6

Woman Found Dead At Home In Muskogee Co., Person Of Interest In Custody

-

A woman was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Fort Gibson area on Tuesday afternoon, Muskogee County Deputies said.

Deputies said they now have the person of interest in custody.

Investigators said they were looking to speak to Joey Whorton, just a few hours after they found the victim.

Authorities have not identified the victim yet. The OSBI is investigating the homicide.