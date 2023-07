By: News On 6

Bacterial Parasite 'Cyclospora' Has Spread To Oklahoma, State Health Department Says

-

The state health department said a bacterial parasite that's been spreading in Texas and other states is also in Oklahoma.

Cyclospora can be spread by eating unwashed produce or swimming in contaminated water.

Health officials are encouraging doctors to start testing patients for it.

Symptoms may last longer than a week and include cramping, bloating, and diarrhea.