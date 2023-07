By: News On 6

Creek Co. Deputy Uninjured After Vehicle Hit Patrol Car On Turner Turnpike, Authorities Say

A Creek County deputy was sitting in his patrol car when he was struck by a vehicle while assisting OHP with a wreck, authorities said.

The incident happened Tuesday night on the Turner Turnpike near Depew, authorities said.

Authorities said the deputy is uninjured. The condition of the driver who hit the patrol car is unknown.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.