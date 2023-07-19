Woman Killed In Sequoyah County Crash


Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 1:26 pm

By: News On 6


SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. -

A Muldrow woman is dead after a crash involving a side-by-side that she was riding in on Tuesday night, authorities say.

The crash occurred shortly before midnight on Tuesday in an area south of Roland, which is near the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line in Sequoyah County.

OHP says that Jim and Bobbi O'Bryan were in a UTV on a county road when it crashed for a still-undetermined reason.

Troopers say that Bobbi O'Bryan died at the scene of the crash, while Jim was taken to a nearby hospital in Arkansas, where they say he is in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
