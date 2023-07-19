Woman Killed In Sequoyah County Crash

Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 1:26 pm
A Muldrow woman is dead after a crash involving a side-by-side that she was riding in on Tuesday night, authorities say.
The crash occurred shortly before midnight on Tuesday in an area south of Roland, which is near the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line in Sequoyah County.
OHP says that Jim and Bobbi O'Bryan were in a UTV on a county road when it crashed for a still-undetermined reason.
Troopers say that Bobbi O'Bryan died at the scene of the crash, while Jim was taken to a nearby hospital in Arkansas, where they say he is in stable condition.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
July 19th, 2023
July 17th, 2023
May 9th, 2023
July 20th, 2023
July 20th, 2023
July 20th, 2023