New Pickleball Facility Coming to Tulsa, As Sport Gains Popularity

A new Pickleball facility is coming to Tulsa, providing a new place for the sport that's growing in popularity.

The folks with Topseed Pickleball say when the facility opens it'll be the biggest club devoted just to pickleball in the state. Pickleball has become more and more popular in Tulsa, and players like Vickie Mashunkashey love the community connection it provides.

"We all come together on Wednesdays, everybody is so nice and so accepting, you can come if you’re a beginner, everybody will help you," says Mashunkashey.

She's playing at Whiteside Community Park, but soon there will be another place to play near 91st and Delaware, in the building that currently houses OK PWP.

"This will be transformed into 9 pickleball courts. each court, each basketball court will accommodate 3 pickleball courts," says Mark Farrow.

He says he bought this building to give people a place to play pickleball and pickleball only.

"In Tulsa, there's really not a true club that has 9 courts indoors and 3 outdoors in order for people to play pure pickleball," says Farrow.

It will have 9 courts indoors and 3 outside, along with food and drink options.

Mashunkashey says while it will be good for group events, she still likes her home court.

"It's exciting, but this one's free through community parks," says Mashunkashey.

Where her group of friends can enjoy a game and some laughs. The facility should be open to pickle ballers later this fall.