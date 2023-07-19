'She Tried To Get Out': Daughter Says Woman Found Dead In Muskogee Co. Was Victim Of Domestic Violence

-

The daughter of a woman found dead in her backyard on Tuesday said her mother was kind and loving, and was a victim of domestic violence.

That woman said her mother was isolated by Joey Whorton, but she kept going back to him.

Julie Adreon's daughter, Kylee, said they wish they could have stopped this.

“My mom was a kind, loving, soft spoken, but if she has an opinion, she would let you know," said Kylee.

Kylee said mother Julie was someone who put others first. She worked for the City of Muskogee for more than 25 years, impacting many peoples’ lives.

Kylee said her mom cared deeply for her daughters and loved her grandbabies too.

“Any chance she got to tell me, she told me how much she loved me and my girls, and luckily my mom got to meet my last baby so far," said Kylee.

Muskogee County deputies went to a home in Fort Gibson on Tuesday and found Julie dead in her backyard, with signs of abuse.

Officers arrested her husband Joey Whorton Tuesday night.

“We’ve responded to this house at least 16 times for domestic violence situations," said Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons.

Kylee said her mother kept going back to Whorton even though she said he was abusive and controlling, because she was so forgiving.

"She was very emotionally attached; it was almost like he had a spell on her," said Kylee.

Whorton had protective orders filed against him, had recently been charged with holding a knife at a family member, and had several other convictions.

“It can be very trapped. It’s what she was, she tried to get out so many times,” Kylee recalled.

Kylee said the abuse her mom suffered is heartbreaking and she wishes they could have stopped it.

Now, her daughter has to wonder what happened to her grandma.

“She just asked about her Mimi, and she asked where she was, and I said, 'she’s gone,'” Kylee said.

Whorton remains in the Muskogee County Jail.

Click here to access a GoFundMe for Julie's funeral expenses.