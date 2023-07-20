Federal Government Approves Oklahoma's Request For Storm Aid

By: News On 6

The federal government approved Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for disaster assistance for 19 counties related to the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes that occurred from June 14-18.

The declaration delivers FEMA public assistance to municipalities, counties, tribes and rural electric cooperatives for debris removal, infrastructure and utility repairs, and other costs associated with responding to the storms.

“I want to thank the State for pursuing a federal declaration and for President Biden ultimately signing the disaster declaration today that will bring Tulsa much-needed federal assistance as our city continues to deal with the aftermath of the June 18 storm,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

The counties included in this declaration are Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa, and Woodward.

The Governor’s request for a FEMA Major Disaster Declaration was submitted on July 1 to help communities recover from last month’s storms that included destructive winds up to 100 miles per hour and multiple tornadoes. In these 19 counties alone, the storms resulted in more than $12.6 million in eligible damages and response costs.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) previously approved the State’s request for an SBA disaster declaration to provide low interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and business owners in the following counties: Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa, and Woodward.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS) continues to work with FEMA, SBA, and emergency management departments across the state as damage assessment are ongoing. Additional counties may be added to the declaration at a later date.