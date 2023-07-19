Video Shows Moment Bystander Tackled Suspect Running From Tulsa Police

-

A video of a dramatic arrest in Tulsa is getting national attention. It shows Ty Clem jumping in to help Josh Metcalf, a Tulsa Police Officer, stop a suspect from running away.

What started as a normal day for Clem, changed in the time it takes for a traffic light to go from red to green.

"I was heading to get some lunch and I happened to look in the rearview mirror and see an officer chasing somebody,” Clem said.

In the body camera video, Officer Metcalf stopped two people for illegally crossing the street.

Metcalf asked for their information, but before he could run it in the system, one guy took off running.

That's when Clem got out of his car at a red light near 8th and Denver and tackled the suspect before he could get away.

"I didn't know if the guy did something real bad or what, but I just wanted to help them get him stopped and taken care of,” Clem said.

Now, Metcalf wanted the opportunity to thank Clem for his heroic action.

Metcalf has been with TPD for 13 years, and no bystander has ever jumped in to help him with his job.

“Some people like to get their cell phones out and film us,” Metcalf said. “So, I thought maybe that was the case right off the bat, but then I had seen that it really wasn't the case, and it was pretty amazing to watch."

Situations like this are dangerous; lots of officers, including Metcalf, have been hurt.

While he’s grateful Clem stepped in to help, he warns others not to do this.

"Ty was at the right place, at the right time, and in his heart, he wanted to end this foot chase and he had the skills to make the perfect tackle,” Metcalf said. “I can't thank him enough."

Police identified the suspect as Miguel Fernandez. He was arrested on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia and felony warrants for burglary, conspiracy, and having a gun illegally by Rogers County.