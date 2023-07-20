Firefighters Investigate 2 Overnight House Fires On Same Block In Tulsa

By: News On 6

Firefighters are investigating the cause of two house fires that broke out on the same block in Tulsa overnight.

Officials say the fires both broke out near East 4th Street and South Harvard Avenue.

Firefighters say a house first caught fire around 12:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find a small fire and were able to quickly put it out. Crews say about thirty minutes later, another call about a small fire came in from a house down the block.

Firefighters say the cause is now under investigation, but believe it may have been an electrical issue.

No one was hurt in either fire.





