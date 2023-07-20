Tulsa Entrepreneurial Site Implements AI As Part Of Digital Program

-

One of Tulsa’s premier entrepreneurial site’s is now using artificial intelligence as part of its program.

Leaders of 36 Degrees say AI is the wave of the future. The organization is now using it to help some of its businesses and start-up groups.

Dominick Montgomery is the Owner of Montgomery Group and Co Founder of AudienceRent. His agencies focus on helping clients with their digital marketing, social media ads, and building websites.

He predicts that over the next 5 to 10 years, it will have a major impact on workforce operations.

Montgomery says AI has led to a worldwide shift in the technology industry, which hasn’t been seen since the internet started.

Since he started using AI about 5 months ago, projects that would have taken a month and a half to 4 months to produce for his clients can now be completed in just days.

“Not only are we producing content, but its helping our clients rank higher in search results. That’s one huge thing because where you rank in algorithms really determines a lot of businesses how they can get leads. So to be able to move people through social results with using AI has been phenomenal,” Dominick Montgomery, a 36 Degrees North Member, said.

Montgomery adds that a lot of people who have startup businesses in the 36 Degrees North Incubator Program are working on programs that are new to the market. This can be challenging as they work to establish themselves in the industry.

He says that AI helps people starting companies quickly create and test content from different angles and perspectives before releasing it to consumers.

He says the technology is eliminating whole steps. An ongoing challenge he shares businesses are facing with the evolution of AI is keeping up with all of the new tools.

“You’ll see once the first things been made then innovation happens way faster. People are making tools now with visuals, with video, with imagery at a clip that’s unheard of. Things that would take 2 years to produce they are now doing in a week,” 36 Degrees North Member said.

36 Degrees North will host a free event at noon on July 25th to talk about the impact AI is having with its clients.

Montgomery says many people may not understand AI or maybe even fear it.

He encourages people to consider getting an AI consultant for their business.