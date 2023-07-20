By: News On 6

OHP: 2 Dead, 2 In Critical Condition, 2 Injured After Wreck In Washington County

Two teenage girls died, two people are in critical condition, and two others were injured following a wreck in Washington County, OHP said.

State troopers said a truck being driven by Skylar Oliver crashed on a county road just outside of Ochelata on Wednesday.

Oliver had five passengers with him in the truck, according to OHP.

Oliver and one passenger, Slater Enlow, had minor injuries, OHP said.

Passengers Josiah Torres and Autumn Shouse were both admitted to hospitals in critical condition, OHP said.

The two teenage girls were pronounced dead at the scene, OHP said. OHP has not released their names.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.