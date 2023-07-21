Kids Learn Life And Basketball Skills At OKC Thunder Youth Camp

By: News On 6

Some kids know some more about basketball and life thanks to a fun event they attended Thursday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder youth basketball camp made a stop in Okmulgee.

Shooting hoops and warming up with the OKC staff is the highlight of camper Masen Hamilton’s summer.

“I like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he’s been my favorite player,” Masen said.

He’s one of the many kids who went to the OKC Thunder basketball camp in Okmulgee. The camp stopped in Okmulgee for the first time in four years.

Masen said the Thunder is his favorite NBA team and he wanted to improve his game.

“I wanted to get better at shooting and a lot of other things like defense,” said Masen.

The three-hour camp is designed for all skill levels and has ball handling drills, development stations, and skills challenges for the kids to earn prizes.

“Even if you’ve never touched a basketball, you can come here and still have a good time,” said Tanner Sikes, the Thunder Youth Programs Coordinator.

The kids get to take home a water bottle, t-shirt, basketball, and a Thunder ticket.

The camp’s motto is “HEART”, an acronym meaning hard work, encouragement, attitude, respect, and teamwork.

“We want them to display it on the court, but we want them to take it with them and apply that to real lives after camp,” said Sikes.

Masen said he loves playing with the pros, and he hopes one day he’ll play alongside them for good in the NBA.

“My grandpa made a thunder jersey for me, and it had my name on the back and everything, so I might want to wear that one day,” Masen said.

The camp plans to head to Fort Smith, Arkansas, for a camp next week.