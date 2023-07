By: News On 6

-

A toddler and woman have been found safe after an Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for them on Friday, OHP said.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Pittsburgh County Sheriff's Office.

According to OHP, the two-year-old and 30-year-old woman were last seen on Tuesday, July 18. They were located on Friday, July 21.

There is no word on how the two are connected, or what transpired.