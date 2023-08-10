Tulsa Man Claims $1 Million Prize From Recent Mega Millions Drawing

A Tulsa man is the second Oklahoman this month to claim a million-dollar prize from the lottery. He matched all five numbers but had the incorrect mega ball.

Thursday, August 10th 2023, 1:10 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Another Oklahoman won a million dollars while playing the lottery this month.

He matched all five numbers but had the incorrect mega ball. The Oklahoma Lottery Commission said Larry, who declined media recognition, became the state lottery's 79th millionaire after claiming his Mega Millions prize at the center in Oklahoma City.

He purchased the ticket at the QuikTrip near 61st and Lewis. The commission said he thought he won $10,000 and was shocked to learn the actual amount. Just last week, another Oklahoman was one of nine tickets drawn worth $1 million.

Related: One Lucky Oklahoman Wins Big With Almost-Perfect Mega Millions Ticket
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 10th, 2023

June 27th, 2023

June 23rd, 2023

June 13th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 10th, 2023

August 10th, 2023

August 10th, 2023

August 10th, 2023