Tulsa Man Claims $1 Million Prize From Recent Mega Millions Drawing

A Tulsa man is the second Oklahoman this month to claim a million-dollar prize from the lottery. He matched all five numbers but had the incorrect mega ball.

Another Oklahoman won a million dollars while playing the lottery this month.

He matched all five numbers but had the incorrect mega ball. The Oklahoma Lottery Commission said Larry, who declined media recognition, became the state lottery's 79th millionaire after claiming his Mega Millions prize at the center in Oklahoma City.

He purchased the ticket at the QuikTrip near 61st and Lewis. The commission said he thought he won $10,000 and was shocked to learn the actual amount. Just last week, another Oklahoman was one of nine tickets drawn worth $1 million.

