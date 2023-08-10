Tulsa Man Claims $1 Million Prize From Recent Mega Millions Drawing

Thursday, August 10th 2023, 1:10 pm
Another Oklahoman won a million dollars while playing the lottery this month.
He matched all five numbers but had the incorrect mega ball. The Oklahoma Lottery Commission said Larry, who declined media recognition, became the state lottery's 79th millionaire after claiming his Mega Millions prize at the center in Oklahoma City.
He purchased the ticket at the QuikTrip near 61st and Lewis. The commission said he thought he won $10,000 and was shocked to learn the actual amount. Just last week, another Oklahoman was one of nine tickets drawn worth $1 million.
Related: One Lucky Oklahoman Wins Big With Almost-Perfect Mega Millions Ticket
August 10th, 2023
June 13th, 2023
August 10th, 2023
August 10th, 2023
August 10th, 2023