Head-On Crash Kills 20-Year-Old Woman In LeFlore County


Monday, July 24th 2023, 10:55 am

By: News On 6


LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. -

A 20-year-old woman from Keota, Oklahoma, died in a head-on crash Saturday night on OK-9 in LeFlore County, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Hailey Johnson was driving west on OK-9 around 10 p.m. when a truck heading eastbound went left of center and struck Johnson's vehicle head on.

The 17-year-old truck driver was taken to a hospital with leg injuries and Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 24th, 2023

July 24th, 2023

July 24th, 2023

July 24th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 24th, 2023

July 24th, 2023

July 24th, 2023

July 24th, 2023