Head-On Crash Kills 20-Year-Old Woman In LeFlore County

Monday, July 24th 2023, 10:55 am
A 20-year-old woman from Keota, Oklahoma, died in a head-on crash Saturday night on OK-9 in LeFlore County, authorities say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Hailey Johnson was driving west on OK-9 around 10 p.m. when a truck heading eastbound went left of center and struck Johnson's vehicle head on.
The 17-year-old truck driver was taken to a hospital with leg injuries and Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
