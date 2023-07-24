Man Accused In 2015 Tulsa Attempted Rape At Massage Parlor

By: Matthew Lollar

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted rape at a Tulsa-area massage parlor in 2015.

Mario Ruiz, 26, allegedly attempted to rape a masseuse during a massage appointment at a Tulsa-area massage parlor nearly eight years ago.

According to an affidavit, Ruiz went to the massage parlor on Dec. 30, 2015, and requested a half-hour massage. Once he was led to the room for his massage, he allegedly requested a “happy ending.” Ruiz became angered once the masseuse informed him that she wouldn’t perform a sexual act on him, and allegedly proceeded to draw a pistol from his jacket and force the masseuse onto the floor.

The victim told authorities that Ruiz attempted to penetrate her but was unsuccessful in doing so.

Police responded to a report of an attempted rape at the massage parlor shortly after, and a Tulsa police officer noted in a report that he saw a man fleeing the business before getting into a minivan.

Crime scene detectives recovered DNA evidence at the scene, which was submitted to the Tulsa Police Lab for testing, along with the victim’s rape kit test.

DNA that was found in the victim’s rape kit was found to be linked to another reported rape in Carter County, Oklahoma, where Ruiz lived at the time. In the reported Carter County rape, the victim in that case had identified that she was allegedly raped by Mario Ruiz.

Ruiz’s affidavit also claims that a woman who shared a child with him in Wagoner County also reported that he had raped her in the past.

Although Ruiz was found to have a state-issued drivers license from California, his last known address is in Springer, Oklahoma.

Ruiz was charged with one count of first-degree attempted rape and one count of feloniously pointing a firearm in February 2023, and arrested on July 21.

His court date for both of these charges is set for July 27.